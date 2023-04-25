20-minute delays anticipated

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin a surface treatment project at two locations CO Highway 9 beginning May 1. Motorists should plan for 20-minute delays during construction hours. Elam Construction of Grand Junction is the contractor for this project.



Work on CO 9 from MP 107 to MP 113, north of Silverthorne, will consist of 1.5-inch hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail upgrades, repair of slopes in danger of eroding, striping, signing and shouldering. Work on CO 9 from MP 126 to MP 137, south of Kremmling, will consist of a full width chip seal and fog coat, minor shouldering, striping, repair of slopes in danger of eroding, installation of riprap and signing.



The HMA will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, provide a smoother road surface and will add durability by increasing the resistance of ruts and road damage. This will allow for a smoother and safer drive for motorists.



The chip seal application will help protect and extend the life of the underlying pavement. The new surface will provide skid resistance and reduce overall cracking.



Other benefits of the project include installation of new guardrail that will be 31 inches high, designed to meet new safety standard requirements. The higher railing will help veering vehicles remain on the road more effectively, making the highway safer for the traveling public. The former standard height of guardrail was 27 inches.

Traffic Impacts

Motorists should plan for one-lane alternating traffic guided by a pilot car and 20-minute delays. Bicycles will be shuttled through the work zone. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The project is expected to be completed mid-Oct.

Map of the project work located South of Kremmling

Map of the project work located North of Silverthorne

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Call the project information line at 970-549-0322

Email the project team at: resurfacingproject@gmail.com

Visit the project website at: www.codot.gov/projects/co9surfacetreatment

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org

Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts

See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures

Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new FREE COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!

About CDOT

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s mission is to provide the best multi-modal transportation system that most effectively and safely moves people, goods and information. CDOT maintains more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,400 bridges and 35 mountain passes. Our team of employees works tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. CDOT leverages partnerships with a range of private and public organizations and operates Bustang, an interregional express bus service. Find more details at codot.gov.