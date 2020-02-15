The 2020 Presidential Primary Election ballots are in the mail to all active registered voters. Republicans voters will receive a ballot with six candidates, Democratic voters will receive a ballot with 17

candidates, and unaffiliated voters will receive both a Republican ballot and a Democratic ballot. Unaffiliated voters can vote only one ballot.



Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosene reminds voters that ballots must be returned by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in order to be counted. The County-controlled 24-hour drop boxes are open for voters to drop off their voted ballots. Visit grandvotes.org to find a drop box near you.



As of February 13, two of the Democratic candidates have withdrawn in Colorado – John K. Delaney and Michael Bennett. Any votes for John K. Delaney or Michael Bennett will not be reported. Updates to certified candidates can be found on the sample ballots at grandvotes.org.

Contact:

Sara Rosene

970-725-3110

[email protected]