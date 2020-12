4-H Achievement Awards for 2020

The annual 4-H Achievement banquet was not held in person this year. In lieu of the achievement night, the CSU Extension created a video in honor of the award winners and to celebrate the achievements of all the 4-H members.

1st year Cloverbuds

Tymber Mahon

2nd year Cloverbud

Rayne Pryor

Pake Vanderlinden

Graduating Cloverbuds

Brayden Cook

Roark Holley

Jack Miller-Docheff

Ryder Pryor

1st year members

Brantley Buller

Memphis Gore

Xander Gore

Lena Harms

Quincey Harms

Thayden Dae Harms

Markey Hren

Hayden Kielley

Logan Kielley

Riley Mahon

Amara Miranda

Gage Mulder

Franklin Stine

Kayden Valan

Wyatt Smith

5th year members

Karsten Buller

Teagan Bruchez

Chisum French

Amber Hester

Bella Ilgner

Sego Krempin

Flint Krempin

Anna Ledezma

Rider Linke

Haley Miller

Quinn Miller

Madison Mullinex

Joslynn Sanders

Allison Vanbemmelen

Rhaelyn Headley

8th year members

Caitlin Corcoran

Aida Hester

Foster Krempin

10th year members

Lily Butler

Cheyenne Jacobs

Mackenzie Moyer



11th year members

Caitlin Belcher

Trace Lewis

Madison Moyer

12th year members

Carson Culbreath

Ben Mathis

Audrey Whealtey

Graduating Seniors

Ben Mathis

Caitlin Belcher

Kayla Davis

Cheyenne Jacobs

Carcass Contest

Carcass Contest Beef

Trace Lewis

Carcass Contest Sheep

Flint Krempin

Carcass Contest Goat

Mea Miller

Carcass Contest Swine

Kenna Wall

Record Books

Secretary Book

Haley Miller

Treasurer Book

Audrey Wheatley

Jr Livestock Record Book

Champion

Markey Hren

Jr Livestock Record Book

Reserve Champion

Wyatt Smith

Intermediate Livestock

Record Book Champion

Jackson Salyards

Intermediate Livestock Record

Book Reserve Champion

Addyson Salyards

Senior Livestock Record Book

Champion

Madison Mullinex

Senior Livestock Record Book

Reserve Champion

Aida Hester

Senior Companion Animal

Record Book Champion

Elisabeth Corcoran

Senior Companion Animal

Record Book Reserve

Champion

Elisabeth Corcoran

Jr Companion Animal Record

Champion

Amber Hester

Jr Companion Animal Record

Book Reserve

Tasha Springs

Intermediate Companion

Animal Record Book Champion

Aubree Hanson

Intermediate Companion

Animal Record Book Reserve Champion

Taylah French

Jr Horse

Record Book Champion

Amber Hester

Jr Horse

Record Book Reserve Champion

Quinn Miller

Intermediate Horse

Record Book Champion

Sabra Forquer

Intermediate Horse Record

Book Reserve Champion

Joslynn Sanders

Senior Horse Record Book

Champion

Audrey Wheatley

Senior Horse

Record Book Reserve Champion

Caitlyn Corcoran

4-H Leaders

1st Year Leaders

Sheena Darland

Dalene Harthun

Rachel Sralla

Cameron Taussig

5th Year Leaders

Paula Belcher

Janet Engel

Cody Mullinex

Sheridan Myer

Amanda Wahl

20th Year Leader

Caroline Smith

24th Year Leader

Shawn Bohall

Supportive Parent Award

Nate & Laura Hester

Leader of the Year Award

Sheridan Myer

Friends of 4-H Award

Livestock Sale

Committee

ABCD (Above and Beyond the Call of Duty Award)

Kyle Sanders

Outstanding Member Awards

Outstanding Livestock

Senior Member

Aida Hester

Outstanding Member Livestock

Member Intermediate

Taylin Harthun

Outstanding Member

Livestock Junior

Lyndee Thomson

Outstanding Member

General Project Senior

Madison Mullinex

Outstanding Member General

Project Intermediate

Chris Mullinex

Outstanding Member General

Project Junior

Sego Krempin

Outstanding Member Home Ec

Senior Sage Lechman

Outstanding Member

Home Ec Intermediate

Penny Myer

Outstanding Member Home Ec

Junior

Amber Hester

3R’s Clean Stall Award

Luci Bruchez

Incoming 4-H Council Officers

President– Aida Hester

Vice President– Carson Culbreath

Secretary– Sego Krempin

Treasurer– Madison Mullinex

Reporter– Mackenzie Moyer

Pledge Leader– Flint Krempin

Parliamentarian-Joslynn Sanders

Alternate Senator-Foster Krempin