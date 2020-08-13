Air quality advisory issued

Grand County Public Health (GCPH) and Grand County Office of Emergency Management (GCOEM) are issuing an Air Quality Advisory. Smoke is visible county-wide, and most prevalent in the western areas of the county. The smoke level may fluctuate hourly and daily depending on weather and fire conditions. Smoke advisories will go out daily until air quality improves.



Outlook:

Widespread heavy smoke has been observed across large sections of northern, central, and western Colorado due to the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek wildfires. Smoke will gradually diminish Wednesday morning as atmospheric mixing increases, with the slowest improvement occurring in valley locations. By Wednesday afternoon the wind at the fires will be out of a west to southwest direction. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy smoke for areas to the east and northeast of both wildfires, including locations as far away as the Continental Divide. By late Wednesday evening, smoke will begin to drain into lower lying areas surrounding both fires. This will bring longer duration, heavy smoke through early Wednesday morning to several drainages near the Pine Gulch wildfire including Hunter Canyon, Corcoran Wash, South Dry Fork, Middle Dry Fork, North Dry Fork, Dry Fork, Roan Creek, Kimball Creek, and into the Grand Junction area. Meanwhile, heavy overnight smoke from the Grizzly Creek wildfire will impact locations along Interstate 70 in central and eastern parts of Garfield County.



Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, you may want to remain indoors.

This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy. Precautions to take:

Avoid heavy outdoor exertion such as running or other forms of exercise.

Keep your indoor air clean and stay inside.

Close your doors and windows and turn off systems that ventilate air from outside in, including your swamp cooler.

You can run your air conditioner, if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean.

If you do not have an air conditioner and it’s too warm to stay inside without your swamp cooler on or windows closed, seek shelter with a friend or family member with a closed air circulation system.

Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution. You want to keep your indoor air as clean as possible.

Do not vacuum. It stirs up dust in your home.

Do not smoke tobacco in your home.

Do not burn candles, fireplaces or gas stoves.

Masks may help, but they may not block out small particles found in wildfires. Best to limit time outside right now if you have respiratory issues.

Contact your health care provider if you’re concerned about your health.



Grand County Public Health will monitor the air quality and update the public as conditions change. Information will be posted on the Grand County Public Health Facebook page and on the county website at www.co.grand.co.us.

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit: http://

www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx