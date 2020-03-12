All spring sports and activities including practices will be suspended until April 6th

To address concerns surrounding the on-going decisions with COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 spring sports season, speech tournament, student leadership Advisor U, are suspended through April 6th. All music festivals are cancelled through April 6th.

The decision is effective as of Friday, March 13, 2020. The decision to continue competitions today as some tournaments are currently being contested will be a local decision, supported by our office. No spring sports, activities, competition or practices can be held until at least April 6th. The situation will be monitored and evaluated with key decision-makers from around the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season.

On Wednesday morning, CHSAA Commissioner, Rhonda Blandford Green, convened a digital conference with more than 50 administrators representing diverse levels of educational leadership to collaboratively create a plan. That group arrived at a consensus to support the decision made by the CHSAA office.

Further information about the spring sports season will be communicated via CHSAANow, when available.