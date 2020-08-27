Allington Inn & Suites August business of the month

The Kremmling Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that the Business of the Month for August 2020 is the Allington Inn and Suites.



Allington Inn & Suites originated in South Fork, Colorado, in 1997. Later, in 2009, the owners decided to build a second location in Kremmling. The property is family-owned with three owners, Greg, Scott, and JR Van Gieson. The owners reside in Alamosa, Colorado, where they also own a construction company. They fell in love with Kremmling when building the Cliffside Inn and decided to purchase property and build a hotel here of their own.



The hotel name came from Greg’s daughter, Chelsea’s, married name.

Funny Fact: at one point, the owners sat down with a list of names, and one option was “The Pillow and I”.

The Allington’s favorite part of doing business in Kremmling is the great atmosphere here. They love seeing all the fishermen, rafters, hikers, skiers, and snowmobilers. Most of all, they love the opportunity to give visitors a warm and welcoming place to stay! The Allington is a 46-room, mid-scale hotel. Due to COVID, they currently do not have the pool open and are offering a limited “To-Go” breakfast in the lobby. During this time, they are working hard to keep their employees and guests safe.



When not working, the owners have a variety of hobbies and interests. Greg enjoys restoring vintage campers, working in his shop, and taking trips to visit friends and family.



Scott loves hanging out with his grandkids, riding his Harley, camping, and working in his shop. JR is retired and loves John Wayne movies!



Jessica, the manager of the hotel, enjoys capturing precious moments by using her skills in photography. She likes to fish on her days off and also works as a volunteer EMT in Walden two times a week.



The office manager, Katelyn, loves to spend time with her husband and son, especially in the outdoors. They spend a lot of time camping, dirt biking, fishing, and riding their horses.



On behalf of the Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce, we would like to thank the Allington Inn and Suites for being an outstanding business in Kremmling!



The interview was provided by the Kremmling Chamber of Commerce.