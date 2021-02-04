Alpine Motor Sports providing 3 decades of service

Kremmling Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month

by Tara Sharp, Executive Director



The Kremmling Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Alpine Motor Sports as February’s Business of the Month. Alpine Motor Sports has been locally owned and operated since 1990. In 1987, Erik Woog began moonlighting repair work while working his full-time meat cutting job. This ultimately led to the acquisition of Alpine’s former location, an old grocery store known as the Family Market. Though his passion was for motorsports, the first business he opened in 1990 was Alpine Wild Game Processing, which continued to subsidize Alpine Motor Sports for years to follow.



Woog’s determination and tenacity continued to pay off for him in a time when marketing was done mainly by word of mouth. Woog was a high-level racer in the 80s and early 90s, holding state championships in enduro, hill climb, and trials. These disciplines continued to push him and his equipment further and faster. The need for modifications to his equipment was obvious. With limited formal training, and through trial and error (emphasis on error), he made many alterations to his equipment.

These lessons impacted the course of Woog’s business as he gained attention for his modifications and sparked the interest of top athletes in racing. This winning combination and Woog’s passion for the sport, gained him even more recognition and drew customers from across the nation and internationally.



Today Alpine Motor Sports is a multi-line dealership that employs 11 full-time and 1 part-time employees. They offer sales and service for Polaris, Arctic Cat, Sherco, Suzuki, Timbersled, and Yeti and carry multiple apparel and accessory lines, including Klim, Tobe, and Skinz to name a few.



Right now, they have a New Year’s Sales event going on with discounts on Polaris ATV’s and Side-by-Sides. Something that may not be known about this local company is that for the past 20 years, VOHK Performance has offered one-off custom VOHK packages to the retail customers of Alpine Motor Sports. They offer tailored set-ups to meet exact use demands and states of tunes specific to the customer’s needs. VOHK specializes in turbos, big bores, strokers, single and twin exhaust systems, suspension mods, and more, all specifically tuned for elevation.

When asked what their favorite thing is about doing business in Kremmling, the response was, “The people of this community and the support they have given us over the last 30 years.”



When not working, they enjoy dirt biking, snowmobiling, camping, fishing, hunting, rafting, jeeping, and really anything outdoors in the local area.



Thank you, Alpine Motor Sports, for being such an important part of the Kremmling Community for over 30 years. The Chamber appreciates all you do.