Applicants for 14th Judicial District Court judgeship announced

Commission sets date to select nominees

The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via videoconference on Aug. 28, 2020, to consider candidates for a vacancy on the 14th Judicial District Court. Sixteen candidates have applied for this vacancy.



They are Jay Cranmer, Craig; Kristina Doran,



Steamboat Springs; Sandra Gardner, Hamilton; Steven Jensen, Golden; Matthew Karzen,



Steamboat Springs; Emily Kelley, Steamboat Springs; Jonathan Lucero, Denver; Trevor McFee,



Steamboat Springs; Natascha O’Flaherty, Granby; Stephen Peters, Fraser; Zachary Phillips,



Littleton; Casey Quillen, Steamboat Springs; Jennifer Shaler, Evergreen; David Wilson,



Steamboat Springs; Erin Wilson, Steamboat Springs; and Julia Yates, Fort Collins.



The rules of procedure for the 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission require that the names of all applicants be made public when the application period is closed. The application period has now passed and public comment on the qualifications of the applicants is invited. All comments should be directed to the ex officio chair, Justice Melissa Hart at [email protected] Please include 14th Judicial District and the applicant’s name in the subject line. Comments on multiple applicants must be submitted separately.