ARREST MADE IN AN ENTERING AUTO CRIME SPREE

KREMMLING, COLORADO – December 1 st , 2020 – At approximately 0300 hours, a citizen called

911 and reported observing a male figure in a black jacket going through vehicles in the area of

5 th and Eagle Ave. Kremmling Police Officer Bryson Hicks, Chief Hiram Rivera and Sheriff Brett

Schroetlin responded to the area and located the subject that matched the description. The

subject, identified as Chance Morris, was in possession of property from unlocked vehicles.

Further investigation revealed that Morris attempted to enter numerous unlocked vehicles

throughout the Town of Kremmling. Morris was subsequently arrested and charged accordingly.

The weekend of November 20th , 2020, at least 20 unlocked vehicles were entered unlawfully and

reported to the police. Some victims had property taken while others only had their vehicle

contents rummaged through. During the investigation of these incidents, Officer Hicks was able

to locate and obtain shoe prints from the scenes of the crimes. During last night’s investigation,

Officer Bryson Hicks recognized that the shoe pattern on Chance Morris’ sneakers matched the

pattern collected as evidence the weekend of November 20 th , 2020. This crucial connection may

assist in holding Morris accountable for this two-week crime spree.



Cases like this are successfully made through vigilant community citizens that take initiative to

report suspicious activity to the police in addition to responsive and relentless follow-up by the

officer(s) dispatched to the call. Together, we can continue to keep the Town of Kremmling safe

and send the message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in our community.

All persons are presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.