B.L.A.S.T. raises over $20,000 for infusion service expansion

by Marissa Lorenz

The Middle Park Medical Foundation presented Middle Park Health (MPH) with a check for $21,978.30 at the most recent meeting of the Kremmling Memorial Hospital/MPH Board of Directors, monies raised for infusion service expansion at the Foundation’s inaugural B.L.A.S.T. Golf Tournament, held September 3 at the Pole Creek Golf Course.



The event itself took place on a sunny warm day, with 32 registered teams. Teams were made up of hospital staff and friends, Grand County residents, and contractors currently partnering with MPH on its construction projects at the Kremmling and Granby hospital campuses.



After enjoying breakfast burritos, golfers teed off at designated start times rather than participating in a shot-gun start, due to COVID-19 restrictions on gathering size and crowds. Restrictions also meant no silent auction or large group events, as would have been traditionally expected.



However, participants were invited to engage in various contests, including hole-in-one, closest to the pin, and long drive challenges for both men and women, and various raffles for golf gear, like duffle bags, and a 7-night vacation. These add-on score enhancement packages and raffle tickets alone raised nearly $5,000 on the day of the event.



“We are extremely happy with how our first golf tournament, B.L.A.S.T. 2020, turned out this year,” stated Foundation Executive Director Andy Radzavich.



“We were worried that simplifying the tournament to stay COVID compliant was going to have a negative effect on the player experience. As it turned out, everyone had a BLAST, and all were excited to be out safely enjoying a beautiful September day in Grand County.”



Volunteers were organized by MPH Director of Community Relations Tiffany Freitag and were drawn from a pool of hospital staff and board members from the Middle Park Medical Foundation and Middle Park Health.



“I’d like to say thank you to all of our sponsors, volunteers, and players,” continued Radzavich, “especially Middle Park Health, IT and Revenue Cycle Departments, Calcon Constructors, Central Electric, Centura, and Pole Creek Golf Course.

At the end of the day, B.L.A.S.T. 2020 was able to raise significant funds for infusion service expansion at Middle Park Health. We are looking forward to doing it again next year!”



For more information on Middle Park Health services, their ongoing expansion projects, or the Middle Park Medical Foundation, visit MiddleParkHealth.org.