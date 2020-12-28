Barbara Louise Mitchell

January 7, 1926 -December 15, 2020

Barbara passed away peacefully after a long battle with failing health. She will always be loved and remembered by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband George, son John and grandson Mak. She is survived by sons Robert and Bruce and daughter Lynn and their spouses, 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.



Barbara was born in Missouri and moved to Grand County with her family when she was 13. She graduated from Kremmling Union High School in 1943 and attended the Teacher’s College in Greeley for 1 year. She and George dated as teenagers and were married in 1944 before George went to Europe in WW II. Their first house was a remodeled chicken coop in Brownsville, TX. Returning to Parshall after the war, they lived there for all 73 years of their married life, 68 years of it

in the original Parshall Hotel.



Barbara and family enjoyed ice skating, downhill and cross country skiing, hiking, camping and hunting. After retiring from a Granby bank as VP in charge of loans, Barbara had more time to spend on her passions – history, working with the Grand County Historical Association, writing, quilting and traveling with George. She was active in the Parshall Chapel and used her beautiful singing voice there and all over the county for weddings and funerals.



Barbara’s pioneer, can-do spirit was recognized when she was chosen co-pioneer of the year in Grand County in 2018. She valued history and published a history of Kremmling and did extensive research for a history of Parshall. She was a true Grand County Pioneer and touched the lives of many. A memorial service will be held in early spring.