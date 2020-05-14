Byers Canyon Shooting Range Open for Season

Colorado Parks and Wildlife opened the Byers Canyon Shooting Range in Hot Sulphur Springs Wednesday, May 1. The popular range, located approximately two miles west of Hot Sulphur Springs, closes each year after the hunting seasons end.



The property was acquired in 1940 to protect big game winter range. In keeping with the original intent of that purchase, the range is closed so that big game animals can use the property during that stressful time of year without disturbance.

Shooting enthusiasts from across the state, including many from the Front Range, visit the range each year due to its minimal wait times, the variety of target opportunities and no membership fee requirements.

“Once it opens, shooters can use it seven days a week between sunrise to sunset from early spring to late fall,” said Lyle Sidener, CPW Area Wildlife Manager. “All we ask is that everyone be safe, follow all posted rules, clean up after they are done and use only approved ammunition. Tracer or exploding ammo is not allowed.”



The Byers Canyon Shooting Range features five centerfire rifle ranges of 25, 100, and 200 yards, one .22 caliber rifle range, one shotgun and one handgun range. The range also includes straw bales for archery. Wheelchair access is available at the 25 and 100-yard target range.



Beginning July 1, Anyone accessing State Wildlife areas will be required to have a proper and valid hunting or fishing license. This regulation will applies to the range as well.



For more information about the Byers Canyon Shooting Range, contact the Hot Sulphur Springs office at 970-725-6200, or visit www.cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/ShootingRanges.aspx