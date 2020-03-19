Care and services continue in Grand Community

by Marissa Lorenz & Christine Mahorney



The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has clearly taken the world by surprise, spreading at unanticipated rates and prompting unprecedented actions. As of the time of publication on Wednesday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis had ordered the cessation of all dine-in services at bars and restaurants for the next 30 days. Theaters, gyms, and casinos have also been told to close their doors. County offices are closed to the public and most organized events have been cancelled.



So what does all that mean for people? Those of us who still need to eat, function, live, and– yes– use toilet paper for the foreseeable future? In Kremmling and Grand County it means making some adjustments for the time being; business hours are being restricted and some services are on a critical-only basis. But business owners, non-profits, and government offices are trying to provide as much service to residents as possible in the safest ways deemed appropriate.

Schools and CHSAA:

Schools and school-related activities, like sports practices or other extracurriculars, in Colorado are closed until April 18, including Grand County schools. West Grand School District will provide lunch and snacks for children preschool through 12th grade beginning March 23, when students would normally have returned from Spring Break. See page 13 for food pick-up and drop-off details. School buildings will be open Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students to retrieve personal items. Teachers will be reaching out to parents on March 23, with invitations to participate in online learning via Google Classroom.



Churches:

Governor Polis has suspended gatherings of over 10 people, which will impact all church services. Further information for the Kremmling Community Church can be found online at KremmlingCommunityChurch.com. To stay informed of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, visit GrandCatholic.com

and sign up with Flock Note. Trinity Episcopal Church will partner with St. John’s Episcopal Church in Granby, who will be offering online Sunday morning prayer and Wednesday Bible study via Zoom.com. Sign up is always free and conferencing abilities are being offered free-of-charge during the crisis. Visit Gore Range Baptist Church and Faith Tabernacle of Kremmling on Facebook for ongoing congregation updates.

Health and Human Services:

Grand County Advocates:

Advocates for a Violence-Free Community – 24-hour anonymous crisis line for victims of domestic and sexual assault. Call 970-725-3412.

Grand County Public Health:

is closed to walk-ins, but is assisting clients by telephone. Senior nutrition clients are receiving home-delivered food bags, in place of the regular communal meals. Other seniors with difficulties shopping at this time may qualify for deliveries, as long as supplies and transport is available. Home care is continuing on a limited contact basis. Existing or new clients can call 970-725-3288 for assistance renewing or applying for such things as WIC, home care and senior services.

Grand County Human Services: is closed to the public, but is serving clients by phone or email or fax, Monday through Friday 8:30 AM to 5PM. Call 970-725-3331 for processing Food Assistance, Medicaid and all other services. To report any concern of child abuse or neglect, call the State hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).



Grand County Rural Health Network – Office closed for inperson. Available by phone, Monday through Saturday, 8:30 AM to 5 PM. Call 970-725-3477. **Follow on Facebook for more resources.



Middle Park Health Medical Clinic: open by appointment.

Call 970-724-3442. Patients are advised to call ahead.



Middle Park Wellness Center Closed until further notice.



Mind Springs Health – Currently still open for face-to-face services in outpatient (therapy, case management, medication management) and crisis services. 8 AM – 5 PM, Monday to Friday. Phone services and telehealth services are available. Will have remote access for crisis services as well. Call 970-887-2179.



Mountain Family Center is extending food bank hours Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 2 PM. It will be a drive-up only service, behind the West Grand High School. They will provide non-perishable food, limited fresh produce and meat, personal care items, and pet food, as available. For assistance with rent, mortgage, and utilities, call 970-557- For senior services, such as medication pickup, grocery delivery, other needs, call 970-887-3222.



SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) – To see if you qualify, please go to: www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/supplementalnutritionassistanceprogram-snap.



Restaurants/Take-out:

9&40 Diner – Carry-out or walk up window only



Big Shooters – Regular hours 6:45 AM to 4:30 PM, carry out or drive through



Dean’s West – To-Go menu and delivery. Wednesday through Sunday



Grand Old West – 11:30 AM – 8PM throughout the weekend. Carry-out only. Order by phone: 970-724-9601



Los Amigos – Regular hours with possible extended night hours. Carryout

only. Order by phone: 970-724-9243



Middle Park Meat Market – Open Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., taking orders and payment by phone for onsite pick up. Call 970-724-3786



Moose Cafe – 6 AM to 2 PM, full menu available for carry-out. Call 970-724-9987



Mountain Dragon Chinese Carry-out only. Order by phone: 970-724-1228



Subway 11 AM to 5 PM, carryout only. Order by phone: 970-724-9578



Goods and Services:



Family Dollar Store – Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Sunday 9AM to 8 PM



God, Guts & Guns – operating normal hours 970-485-2601



Kremmling Mercantile – Regular hours: Grocery open daily 7 AM to 9 PM; Liquor Store open daily 8 AM to 9 PM; Pharmacy open Monday through Friday 10 AM to 7 PM



Kremmling Banks (Bank of the West and United Business Bank) – operating as normal



Kum & Go – Regular hours. Call ahead for carry-out pizza: 970-724-1105



Alpine Motor Sports Regular hours



East & West Towing – In-town towing for locals for the cost of diesel. Call Mike: 970-215-0277



Fettig Auto Repair – Regular hours



Flowers by Marcia – Regular hours, regular deliveries



Grand Hair Design Regular hours. Call for appointment: 970-724-3478



Holiday Laundromat – Regular hours. Call Scott with questions: 970-485-9117



K-Town Carquest – Regular hours, 7:30 AM to 5 PM



Northwest Ranch Supply – Regular hours, continuing deliveries



O’Reilly Auto Parts Regular hours



Park Avenue Hair – Regular hours, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Call for appointment: 970-724-1270. “We are following state board recommendations

for disinfecting between all clients.”



Renegade Off- Road – Regular hours



Strands Hair Salon Regular hours



West End Liquor – Regular hours, Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 10 PM, closing 10:30 PM on Friday and Saturday and 9 PM on Sunday



West End Rental & Tires – Regular hours, available for mobile service calls. Call Josh: 970-724-9006



Public Services:

Animal Control – By appointment only, 970-887-2988



Concealed Carry – No new permits being issued; renewals available online



Department of Motor Vehicles – Closed to walk-up service, but many services are available online, such as drivers license and vehicle registration renewals. Visit colorado.gov/dmv.



Grand County Facilities – Closed to the public until further notice, including Grand County Courts



Grand County Sheriff’s Front Office – Available by phone: 970-724- Always call 911 for an emergency.



Kremmling Chamber of Commerce – Closed until further

notice. Banquet dinner postponed. Chamber Bucks can be ordered by

email: [email protected] People are encouraged to

purchase smaller increments, in order to both help locals and keep the money local. Specifics will be provided at time of inquiry.



Kremmling Library – Closed to public, available by phone: 970-

724-9228. To receive a digital library card, email [email protected]



Kremmling Post Office Operating as normal



Non-emergency dispatch – Fully operational. Call 970-725-3311



Town of Kremmling – Closed to the public. Available by phone and email: 970-724-3249 or [email protected]



Lodging:

All local lodging is open and operating as usual. Muddy Creek Cabins is accepting online bookings at MuddyCreekCabins.com