Carolyn Sue Sheriff 1954 – 2020

Everyone who met Carolyn Sue Sheriff knew her as either “Sue” or “Susie.” She was born April 16, 1954, in Kremmling, Colorado, to John and Ida Sheriff, and passed unexpectedly on December 31, 2020. As she traveled through life, she made many friends who miss her dearly.

Sue was a graduate of Middle Park High School in 1972. She attended Colorado Mountain College – West Campus and graduated with an associate’s degree in commercial art. She also attended Barnes Business School for accounting. She worked briefly as an accountant, but most of her work was in construction in California and at the Henderson Mill in Grand County, Colorado. She owned and operated a retail shop in Grand Lake, Colorado, for several years. Most recently she focused on her gardening and artistic talents. Sue is survived by her mother Ida Sheriff of Hot Sulphur Springs, her brother Steve (Chris) Sheriff of Columbia, Missouri, 2 nieces (Anne and Sarah), her Aunt Catherine (“Peggy” Sheriff) Jagelski of California, and many cousins. Sue never met a stranger, and made many lasting friendships.

When someone needed help or an animal was hurt, she would be right there to do what she could. She had a huge heart for all her family and friends. Her beloved pets were also extremely important to Sue. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to GCHA Endowment Fund, PO Box 165, Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado 80451. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at a much later date when it is safe for a large gathering of family and friends.