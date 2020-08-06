CDOT completes bridge over Colorado River

The Colorado Department of Transportation has completed the bridge replacement project on US Highway 34 located south of Grand Lake at Mile Point 12. Construction was completed on July 28.



The US 34 Bridge Replacement project began in April 2019 to replace a structurally deficient bridge on US Highway 34 over the Colorado River. The beginning of the project included constructing a temporary bridge for traffic, to allow work to install the new bridge. After a winter shut down, crews continued work, which included completing asphalt paving, detour removal, restoration, as well as improving grading, drainage, and paving.



For complete details, visit the project website at www. codot.gov/admin/projects/us-34-bridge-over-colorado-river.