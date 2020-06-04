Christina Travis, New Family Nurse Practitioner at Kremmling Clinic

by Kim Cameron

Middle Park Health recently welcomed Christina Travis as their new Family Nurse Practitioner at the Middle Park Medical Clinic in Kremmling.



MPH emphasizes Travis will be solely based from the Kremmling clinic which suits Travis fine. Her family roots have been growing in Kremmling over the last few years.



Her sister Breanna White was the first to bring her family to Kremmling when she took a position as a teacher at West Grand. Soon after, Travis’ mother and step-father purchased a home on Gore Pass, and then her other sister, Melissa Hayes, took a nursing position at Middle Park Health.



Christina and her husband, Morgan, have three kids, ages four, three, and eight months. They are all very excited to have joined several of their extended family and cousins, all in the small town of Kremmling.

In fact, Travis embraces all that small town living in Kremmling offers.

“I really like to treat families,” she says of rural living. “I like the small town aspect of getting to know everyone in a family. I want to be able to help people of all ages. I want to see grandmas, grandpas, moms, dads and the kids.”



When Travis initially began her college studies, she was torn between becoming a teacher and following her love of medicine, but the two choices merged seamlessly in her role as a Family Nurse Practitioner.



“I chose the nursing pathway because I wanted to have more of an influence in the whole community, do preventative care, and help everyone,” Travis says.



She offers lactating services that are largely educational in nature. She explains, “This is often a family visit with mom, dad, and baby; it is a lot of teaching. I love helping the families with something that may be challenging for them, but breastfeeding is such a healthy and important thing to do for mom and baby.”



Travis spent a lot of time as a bedside nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Denver Health and stresses she loves to do well-child checks and work with growing families. She laughs, “I am also fluent in toddler.”



Being family-focused, she is working on expanding her services at the clinic for family planning and birth control. These services are already offered at MPH, but Travis is working on obtaining additional certifications.



Beyond preventative care and well-child checks, she also enjoys the challenges of acute and urgent care. From the common cold, flu, earaches, and migraines, she enjoys diagnosing routine ailments and treating the patient.



When not working, Travis enjoys spending time with her family and her husband, Morgan, hiking, camping and mountain biking.

“We are settling into Kremmling and loving it,” said Travis who looks forward to meeting more community members after the threat of COVID lessens. In the meantime, she encourages patients to make their appointments at the clinic for their routine care or if they are feeling ill. To make an appointment call, 970-724-3442 or 970.887.5886.