 Coloradans now have more tools in the fight against motor vehicle and identity fraud

BY Derek Kuhn, Communications Manager, DMV

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles launched the Pump the Brakes on Fraud, Colorado awareness campaign on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The campaign features an online hub, DMV.Colorado.gov/Fraud, where Coloradans can find a variety of tools to help stop fraud in its tracks. There, visitors will find information on personal identity theft fraud and how to guard against it as well as how to avoid getting swindled in a private-party vehicle purchase, and more.

The campaign will also feature fraud-fighting tips and information on DMV social media accounts as well as new handouts at DMV offices.

Despite best efforts, fraud will persist as long as unscrupulous people move to take advantage of others, so the DMV encourages Coloradans to use the following tips so they can help pump the brakes on fraud.

Identity theft fraud

One of the most common types of fraud the DMV sees is identity theft. Fake websites claiming to provide DMV services then asking for personal information or Coloradans giving personal information at a traffic accident are a few examples where residents can become victims of identity theft.

In those instances, the DMV urges residents to contact their local police department and file a complaint with StopFraudColorado.gov.

Other tips include:

· Take steps to block unwanted calls and filter unwanted text messages.

· Don’t give personal or financial information in response to a request you didn’t expect. Legitimate organizations won’t call, email, or text to ask for personal information, like Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers.

· If you get an email or text message from a company you do business with and you think it’s real, it’s still best not to click on any links. Instead, contact them using a website that is trustworthy. Or look up their phone number. Don’t call a number they give or use the number from caller ID.

· Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses will give time to make a decision. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer.

· Know how scammers tell you to pay. Never pay someone who insists on being paid in gift cards or using a money transfer service. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone.

· Stop and talk to someone you trust. Before doing anything else, tell someone — a friend, a family member, a neighbor — what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.

Motor vehicle fraud

Another common type of fraud the Division cautions Coloradans to watch for is vehicle fraud, especially when shopping for that new ride. In those instances, the DMV encourages Coloradans to keep these tips in mind:

· Understand the process and beware of salvage vehicles which require additional steps and can cost more to make the vehicle roadworthy.

· Ask a mechanic to check the vehicle

· Have a certified VIN inspector verify the VIN

· Check the title for smudges or inconsistencies that could be fraudulent

· Check the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System’s (NMVTIS) website to research vehicle history and view NMVTIS-approved vehicle data providers.

· If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is. Do some research to figure out the fair market value of a vehicle before purchasing it.

For more information and tips to pump the brakes on fraud, visit DMV.Colorado.gov/Fraud.