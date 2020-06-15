Commander Dopplick Named Interim Kremmling Police Chief

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO-June 15, 2020-Commander Annette Dopplick with the Steamboat Springs Police Department (SSPD) is taking community policing on the road and heading approximately 60 miles east on US40 to the Town of Kremmling, where she will serve as Interim Police Chief.



“Police departments and policing are under scrutiny now more than ever especially in light of national events,” commented Commander Dopplick. “It’s important that departments operate at the highest levels and I’m excited about this opportunity to assist the town and community of Kremmling develop the police department they want and deserve.”



Following an interview process with town and elected officials, Dopplick was asked to serve as Interim Police Chief for the Town of Kremmling, reporting directly to Town Manager Dan Stoltman.



“I want to thank the City of Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat Springs Police Department for loaning us Commander Dopplick during these difficult times,” commented Stoltman. “We are very excited to have Commander Dopplick serve as our interim Police Chief.”



In this role, Dopplick will focus on department protocols and policies, establish guidelines for police officer

recruitment and develop a search process for a new police chief for the town. She will assume interim command on June 15th and anticipates serving in this capacity for about four months before returning to SSPD.



“We are very excited to have someone with Commander Dopplick’s experience to serve as our interim Chief and on behalf of the Kremmling Town Board and our community, we welcome you,” said Kremmling Mayor Grover Pryor.



With more than 15 years of experience in law enforcement, Dopplick was hired as police commander for the city following a nationwide search in 2016. As Operations Commander, she is responsible for 29 employees across Animal Control, Code Enforcement and Patrol. Prior to joining Steamboat Springs, she served over a decade in various leadership positions with the Vail Police Department.



“It’s in our culture to help our neighbors,” stated Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen. “Annette will be an incredible asset to Kremmling as they work to build a better police department.”



The former Kremmling Chief of Police was placed on administrative leave in late December 2019, before the town board decided not reappointed the chief in April 2020.



The Town of Kremmling, Colorado lies at the confluence of Muddy Creek, Blue and Colorado Rivers in Grand County, about 100 miles west of Denver. At an elevation of 7,364 feet, Kremmling is located at the junction of Colorado Highway 9 and US Highway 40 and has a year-round population of 1,600.