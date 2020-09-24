Commissioner District 1 candidates – James Newberry

Week 1, candidates were asked: Please introduce yourself to the community in 250 words or less and explain why you are running for this position. Candidate responses are unedited.

My name is James Newberry and I am running for the office of County Commissioner for District 1. I want to guarantee that Grand County receives every benefit it won in the water negotiations with Denver Water and Northern Water Conservancy District which includes the Windy Gap Bypass, the lynchpin to reconnecting the Fraser and Colorado Rivers and the Colorado River Cooperative Agreement. Saving the Fraser and upper Colorado Rivers.



I have been involved in the community since I came here in 1980, coaching and officiating in the recreation league all the way to the high school level. I was elected to the FVMRD Board and during my tenure the Sports Complex was constructed and nine holes of golf were added to Pole Creek without a tax increase.



I was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 1996, within six years the county was debt free. During my service we built a new maintenance shop in Fraser, upgraded the jail, constructed the Judicial Center and remodeled the Administration Building, upgraded the rodeo grounds in Granby and Kremmling, made major improvements to both airports, established a full time Veterans Service Office, expanded EMS to a high professional level, and supported the Sheriff’s Department, Search and Rescue and first responders all with no tax increase. I will again bring this same concern for the tax dollar to the budget. In addition, I was heavily involved in obtaining a permanent conservation easement on the land between Tabernash and Fraser.