Commissioner District 1 candidates – Richard D. Cimino

Week 1, candidates were asked: Please introduce yourself to the community in 250 words or less and explain why you are running for this position.

Born in 1971, I grew up in the small town of Raton New Mexico.



I played football, basketball and baseball in school, but grades were my number one focus. I was admitted to the Air Force Academy in 1990. My first visit to Grand County was a 1991 squadron ski trip. While standing on a balcony in Meadow Ridge overlooking Winter Park, I told my classmates I would live here someday. I met Nicole Doucette of Hot Sulphur Springs in 1993 and we fell in love and got married in 1994 right after my Academy graduation.



I served over 20 years as an Intelligence Officer and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Nicki and I moved 10 times through my many assignments. We have three children, two are Middle Park High graduates attending college in Colorado, and our youngest is a Junior at Middle Park High School.



My Air Force duties included reporting on enemy Air Forces, operating satellites, building global communication networks, and teaching at the National Intelligence University in Washington DC. I earned three college degrees during my career. In 2004 I deployed to the Middle East for U.S. Central Command delivering maps and Imagery to combat forces in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, and the United Arab Emirates. I retired from the Military in 2015. I maintain the military core values of Integrity First and Service Before Self.



I ran for County Commissioner in 2016, and was blessed to be chosen to represent the people of Grand County.

I want to serve as the District 1 Commissioner to continue my life of public service, give back to the community, and build on our accomplishments.



Four years ago the county budget was in bad shape, the finance director resigned in protest. The county budget is now healthy.



Four years ago, investment in roads had been neglected, we boosted the road budget in 2017 and every year since. Red Dirt Hill safety improvements are underway.



Four years ago we paid the highest health insurance rates in the state, we have cut those rates nearly 40% in the individual marketplace and brought in new health insurance companies to improve market competition.

For public transportation we tripled bus funding and provided land for the Winter Park bus barn and brought the first Bustang route into Grand County.



We raised 90% of the money to complete the Windy Gap connector to improve the Colorado River. Additionally, Grand Lake clarity has improved.



I want to convert the County Housing Authority into a Regional Housing Authority which will better address affordable housing countywide.



I’m proud of the Grand County workforce and wish to continue serving with them for the residents and guests of Grand County.