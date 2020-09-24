Commissioner District 1 candidates – Travis Wildeboer

Week 1, candidates were asked: Please introduce yourself to the community in 250 words or less and explain why you are running for this position. Candidate responses are unedited.

My name is Travis Wildeboer. My wife Alyssa and I moved to Grand County from Iowa 2 weeks after we got married in 2003. Our first years were spent gaining experience by working in every industry possible. From teaching snowboard lessons, driving the airport shuttle, tuning skis, to working in the local restaurants, we did it all. In 2005, we contended first-hand with the challenge of finding affordable property in Grand County. With fervent willpower and a strong desire to establish roots, we purchased a vacant lot in Winter Park and built our own home from the ground up. We eventually started our own small businesses, with myself building homes and Alyssa operating a small cleaning business.



With a higher calling to public service, in 2013 I went through the EMT program offered by Grand County EMS and have thoroughly enjoyed the experience of working for and serving the county full-time for the past 7 years. Since then, our family has doubled in size with the arrival of our 2 children, Topher in 2015 and Tilly in 2017.



I enjoy skiing/snowboarding in the winter and competing in ultra-distance races in the summer. I find the greatest satisfaction in pushing myself through challenging circumstances, such as my time through-hiking the Appalachian Trail, climbing all of Colorado’s 14ers, and competing in organized long distance foot and mountain bike races.

Mostly I enjoy spending time with my family and friends who are ultimately the real reason I call this place home.

I am running for District 1 County Commissioner so that I can help ensure that my children have the same opportunities to

build healthy, productive lives here that my wife and I have had.



I am running as an unaffiliated candidate because my interests are in doing what is best for our community. I take pride in seeking out diverse viewpoints and educating myself on issues before making decisions. As your commissioner, I will be committed to addressing your concerns and will remain focused on the needs of our county. We need to invest in sustainable economic growth, preserving Grand County’s natural resources, and most importantly our people. It is critical that we attract and retain the brightest Teachers, First Responders, and Civil Servants while supporting and empowering them at the same time.



As your commissioner I will bring an unrelenting drive and passion to leading our county.