Commissioner District 2 candidates – Merrit Linke

Week 1, candidates were asked: Please introduce yourself to the community in 250 words or less and explain why you are running for this position. Candidate responses are unedited.

I am honored to have served as your commissioner for nearly 8 years. It has been interesting, challenging at times, but never without a solution that can be reached with some hard work and communication. I am a Grand County native and live on the same parcel of land that my Great grandfather homesteaded nearly 140 years ago. I have raised my family here, ran a business here, and have seen many changes, especially in the last 20 years. I have a varied and diverse background, from being a teacher and coach for 13 years to being a district sales rep for the livestock feed division of a multinational company. This background experience and the connections I’ve made as commissioner supports solutions oriented leadership, fiscal responsibility and objective evaluation of issues that characterizes my tenure as your commissioner. While I certainly have issues with career politicians, I believe there is a value to experience in leadership positions in terms of getting things done, finding solutions, and making sure that all voices are heard. I believe there is a lot of work to continue here in Grand County; managing growth, finding transportation and housing solutions, all while preserving our culture and way of life. I am asking for your support and your vote this November. Thank you and please reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns.