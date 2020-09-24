Commissioner District 2 candidates – Shanna Ganne

Week 1, candidates were asked: Please introduce yourself to the community in 250 words or less and explain why you are running for this position. Candidate responses are unedited.

Many of you know me as a nonprofit leader, a community advocate, a horse woman, an artist, and a mother of two, but I would like to introduce myself as a Grand County Commissioner Candidate in District 2.



As a nonprofit leader, my greatest achievement to date is working with the Grand County Historical Association to preserve our community’s wealth of history and help our organization thrive. History is the soul of a community and is a common ground under which we can all find our roots and unity.



I have lived in Grand County for 16 years, finding a job at the Winter Park Resort switchboard upon moving to the Fraser Valley. From there I moved to the nonprofit world working for Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, a local nonprofit that advocates for the best interest of children involved in the court system due to abuse and neglect.



Then as a single mother living in income based housing, I worked my way through my masters in nonprofit management, met the man of my dreams, grew our family, and bought a house. Through this journey, I experienced the real Grand County. The Grand County of working families and of having a side gig (or two). The Grand County of soccer Saturdays and Friday family ski days. The Grand County where you find community and lifelong friends.



My journey to become a candidate for commissioner began upon recognizing that Grand County is experiencing change and that it is time for the BOCC to change with it. I will bring an open mind and heart that will hear the needs of Grand County. I promise to operate with transparency and thoughtfulness. I will bring the voice of the working people to our county government.

Please visit my website at www. ganneforgrand.org or email me at [email protected]