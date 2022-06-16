Commissioner Manguso resigns

Commissioner Kristen Manguso is stepping down from her Commissioner District 3 position on June 20 at 5 p.m. Manguso already stated that she would not pursue a third term for commissioner earlier in the year. Her term would have concluded at the end of 2022.



She was offered the position of Community Development Director at Grand County and had to resign as commissioner before accepting the new position. Manguso previously served as the Planning Director for over 7 years before she was elected as County Commissioner.



The Grand County Republican party’s vacancy committee will now appoint an interim commissioner to serve the rest of her term. The interim commissioner has to be a Republican, and commissioner candidate Randal F. George has already put his name in for consideration.



George stated, “As the only Republican Party candidate running for this position, it is my goal to serve the citizens of Grand County at least through the next term ending in 2026.”



He adds, “Kris has served Grand County well and will continue to do so as the Director of Community Development.”



The vacancy committee will also appoint a treasurer candidate for the November ballot. Marcy Wheatley of Kremmling is currently serving as the Grand County interim treasurer.