Connect for Health can enroll uninsured Coloradans starting March 20 in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

by Linda Gann

Connect for Health Colorado



A new Special Enrollment Period (SEP) will provide uninsured Coloradans the peace of mind of having health coverage should they need it. This SEP is especially beneficial to uninsured residents who are determined eligible for financial help through the Marketplace or for coverage through Health First Colorado (Medicaid). Uninsured Coloradans must shop and select a plan by April 3 to receive coverage under this COVD-19 Special Enrollment Period.



To sign up for coverage through the Marketplace–the only place where residents can qualify for financial help to lower costs–Coloradans can complete an application and select a health insurance plan:

• Working with a certified enrollment expert who can provide virtual and/or phone appointments. connectforhealthco.com/we-can-help/

• Online at ConnectforHealthCO.com

• Over the phone at 855-752-6749

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



• During extending Customer Service Center hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, during the SEP.



Applicants should select the enrollment reason as, “Will lose or lost health insurance and/or have no other health coverage during the COVID-19 outbreak” and input the application date as the qualifying life change event date. Residents who take these steps will not be asked by health insurance companies to provide documentation to verify their eligibility for the Special Enrollment period.



As always, Coloradans can sign up if they experience other qualifying life change events, including loss of job-based and Health First Colorado coverage. Residents may be eligible to enroll in a new plan if they experience changes or losses in income, which should be reported to Connect for Health Colorado. Residents who qualify for Health First Colorado (Medicaid) or the Child Health Plan Plus program can enroll online through the PEAK application any time during the year.