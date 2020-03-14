In light of the rapidly evolving Coronavirus public health emergency, Middle Park Health jointly with Grand Lake Fire District will be opening up a drive through Coronavirus testing site. We are still working through the logistics and plan to have the testing site up and running by Tuesday, March 17th. A public announcement will be posted on Middle Park Health’s webpage, Facebook page, as well as, Grand County Public Health’s webpage with more details in the coming days.

If you are sick and suspect you are contagious with Coronavirus, please stay at home except to seek medical care. If you feel you need to seek medical care, please call the facility in which you are seeking care to discuss appropriate actions before arriving. If you have an emergency please call 911.

For information on how to keep yourself safe you can visit the Grand County Public Health Website and Facebook page, Middle Park Health Facebook page and/or CDC website.