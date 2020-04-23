Craw sentenced to 10 years in the DOC for “horrific crime”

On April 16, Nathan Craw was sentenced by Grand County District Court Judge Mary Hoak to 10 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections with three years of mandatory parole for the amended counts of assault in

the second degree and wreckless serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a class IV felony.



On June 27 of last year, Craw attacked the woman with whom

he had been living in Kremmling. Police were called to the scene, where the woman was found with several stab wounds, including numerous injuries to her torso and a skull-penetrating stab to the back of her head. Even at the time, neither party had a good memory of the event, and both tested positive for high levels of methanthetamine following the attack.



Craw pled guilty in a plea agreement to the assault in January and was to be sentenced on March 12, but court was postponed due to the Coronavirus restrictions.



Last week’s sentencing hearing was conducted by video conference, with Judge Hoak present in the courtroom and Craw, his attorney, and Chief Deputy District Attorney

Kathryn Dowdell appearing by video.



The victim was not present for the court proceeding but had submitted a victim statement through the DA’s office. Dowdell read it aloud on her behalf.

“My life will never be the same. I’ve lost attributes of myself that I may never get back,” the letter stated, detailing ongoing troubles with eating, sleeping, movement, balance. It went on to detail a diagnosis of post-traumatic disorder and the ongoing impacts on mental, emotional, and relationship health.



Judge Hoak acknowledged the persuasiveness of the victim’s letter, stating, “ This is one of the worst domestic violence cases I’ve seen in years. It was a horrific crime with horrific injuries. Mr. Craw, you have changed someone’s life forever. It is amazing that she survived.”



Hoak further stated that the maximum 10 years allowed under the plea deal was an appropriate consequence. The court has 90 days to decide restitution.



The judge was uncertain if the DOC would take the prisoner and Craw may remain

in Grand County for now.