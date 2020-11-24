CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE CHARGE FILED IN CONNECTION WITH RIFLE HUNTING DEATH

Grand County, Colorado –

On November 18, 2020, a single charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide, a class 5 felony, was filed against 52 year-old Harry Watkins. The charge arises from the shooting death of Simon Howell, 26, on November 9, 2020. Mr. Watkins and Mr. Howell were members of a hunting party in rugged terrain in western Grand County at the time of the shooting.

“The rules of hunting safety exist to keep this exact kind of tragedy from happening. Complacency and lack of discipline is all it takes for someone to be killed.” – Matt Karzen.

Mr. Wakins is scheduled for an advisement on December 22, 2020, in Grand County Court.

Charges are merely accusations, and all persons are presumed innocent unless and until their guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt in court.