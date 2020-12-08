Death Investigation Ruled Murder/Suicide

The Grand County Coroner’s Office, working in partnership with the Fraser Winter Park Police Department has completed the majority of its investigation into the deaths of Lucais W. Reilly and Kristin M. Olson Reilly.

Officers and EMS personnel were originally called to an apartment at 601 S. Zerex Street in Fraser at about 10:11 pm on November 27th, 2020 on a report of two subjects who were unresponsive and not breathing. Responding personnel found both subjects suffering from traumatic head wounds. Evidence at the scene indicated that both subjects had been deceased for some time, up to nearly a day before their bodies were discovered.

During the course of the investigation, interviews were conducted with dozens of witnesses, including family members, friends, and acquaintances of the deceased. Additionally, numerous items of physical evidence were collected.

Based on the totality of both physical and testimonial evidence in this case in conjunction with the preliminary autopsy results on both subjects, investigators believe that Lucais Reilly killed Kristin Olson Reilly by means of a handgun that was found at the scene. Reilly then took his own life in the same manner. This handgun was found to have been legally purchased by Lucais Reilly from a local firearms dealer in January 2020.

Because the sole suspect in Olson’s murder is deceased, no criminal charges are anticipated. However, all reports are being forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review. As such, investigative reports are being withheld from public release pending this determination.

Both agencies would like to express their heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Kristin Olson Reilly and Lucas Reilly.