Debra Lynn Snovak passed away on December 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.



She was born in Emporium, Pennsylvania on December 10, 1959. She is the daughter of Joe and Carol Buzard, sister of Cathy (Kevin) Bailey and Joe (Callie) Buzard, aunt to Eric and Kyle Buzard, wife to Manuel “Manny”, sister-in-law to Linda, Joe, Randy, Henrry, Sandy, Jeanne, Trudy and Debbie.



Debra moved to Colorado in 1982. She met her husband Manny while they were both working at Safeway in Evergreen in 2007. Their love of small towns eventually drew them to Kremmling where they have lived since 2011.



Debra was known for her love of her pets, especially her rescue dogs.



Memorial services will be this summer.