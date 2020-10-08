Deep Creek Fire burning northwest of Green Mountain Reservoir

DILLON, Colo. – Today about 75 firefighters from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit and local agencies are working the 80-acre Deep Creek Fire northwest of Green Mountain Reservoir, about 15 miles south of Kremmling.



Currently two helicopters, a large air tanker, two single-engine air tankers and an air attack coordinating plane are assisting firefighters, with more resources expected today. Firefighters anticipate an active day of fire behavior with extremely dry conditions. The fire is burning in a mix of grass, sage, and beetle-killed lodgepole pine on White River National Forest and private lands.



The fire ignited about 4:30 p.m. yesterday. It was human-caused and is under investigation. Firefighters are coordinating closely with the Grand County and Summit County sheriff offices about evacuations. Homes in Shadow Creek Ranch, west of the Blue River, are under evacuation. The homes in Spring Creek Ranch, between Colorado 9 and the Blue River, are under pre-evacuation notice.



Additional information, including maps and area closures, will be posted on https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7234/ when they become available.



The White River National Forest, BLM lands in the area, and Grand and Summit counties are all in Stage 1 fire restrictions, which means no campfires or charcoal outside of the metal grates and rings provided in developed campgrounds. More information on fire restrictions is available at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver. Note this fire was also referred to as the Spring Creek Fire.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit (UCR) includes Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service firefighting resources that cover 5.8 million acres along the Interstate 70, Colorado River and Roaring Fork River corridors from the Continental Divide to the Utah state line. The UCR includes the White River National Forest and the BLM’s Colorado River Valley and Grand Junction field offices. The UCR cooperates with other federal and state agencies, local communities, and fire departments on a wide range of activities including fuels treatments, fire prevention, and suppression.