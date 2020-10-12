Deep Creek Fire doesn’t grow, now 70 percent contained

DILLON, Colo. – The 75 firefighters working the Deep Creek Fire today brought the fire to 70 percent containment. The fire did not grow and remains 88 acres.

The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management area closures in the upper Spring Creek Road and Dice Hill areas remain in place while firefighters continue working on full containment. Maps of the closure and other fire information is available on inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7234/.

The Grand County and Summit County sheriff offices have lifted all evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to the Deep Creek Fire.

Aircraft yesterday played a key role in helping firefighters on the ground stop the spread of the fire. Today the work was all boots on the ground with firefighters strengthening containment lines and mopping up using six engines and two water tenders. Aircraft were available had they been needed.

Firefighters tomorrow will continue to secure fire line in the heavier fuels on the uncontained northwest flank as well as continue mopping up.

The fire has burned a mix of grass, sage, aspen and beetle-killed lodgepole pine primarily on the White River National Forest and on a small amount of private lands northwest of Green Mountain Reservoir, about 15 miles south of Kremmling.

The fire ignited about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was human-caused and is under investigation.

