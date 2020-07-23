Dice Hill Fire 27 acres, 100 percent contained

KREMMLING, Colo. – The 27-acre Dice Hill Fire that erupted Monday on BLM lands in Summit County is 100 percent contained. The fire was likely caused by lightning. Measurable rain fell on the fire yesterday, assisting firefighters’ efforts to cool hotspots alongthe fire’s perimeter.

Some residual heat remains in the fire’s interior where heavy fuels provide shelter from cooling rains. This pocket of heat may produce smoke at times, especially when weather becomes hot and dry. Crews removed trees and limbs from around the hot spot to limitavailable fuels that would support the fire’s spread.

Forty-seven firefighting personnel were released yesterday afternoon as containment was reached and cool, wet weather moved in. Staffing on the fire will be further reduced from 27 this morning to one Forest Service engine with seven crew members this afternoonthrough Friday. After Friday, local fire crews will periodically check in on the fire until it is declared controlled.

“We’re really pleased with the quick response and progress made on this fire; and owe our sincerest gratitude for its success to interagency cooperation with our local, county, state, and federal partners. We couldn’t do it alone,” said Kremmling Field ManagerBill Mills, agency administrator for the Dice Hill Fire.

Grand, Eagle, and Summit counties, as well as BLM and Forest Service lands in the counties are currently under stage 1 fire restrictions. To learn more about fire restrictions on BLM-managed lands in northwest Colorado, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/northwest-district.