Dice Hill Fire 27 acres, 60 percent contained

KREMMLING, Colo. – The 27-acre Dice Hill Fire erupted Monday on BLM lands in Summit County, near the Grand and Eagle county lines yesterday. The fire was likely caused by lightning. Several structures are threatened within ½ mile of the fire. The Dice Hill Fire is 60 percent contained, burning in rugged terrain with heavy timber and extensive dead and down trees.

Crews had a successful day yesterday, completing line construction around the fire’s perimeter. A type 2 helicopter was used to drop water, cooling pockets of heat in the fire’s interior.

Firefighters expect fire activity to remain light today under temperatures around 80 degrees F and light winds of 5 – 9 mph gusting to 20 mph, with a 20 percent chance of wetting rain. Fire crews will focus on mop-up, identifying and cooling hot spots within the fire area.

A pre-evacuation notice was given for the Shadow Creek Ranch Monday, which remains in effect. The Dice Hill and Spring Creek roads are closed where they intersect.

There are 74 personnel currently assigned to the Dice Hill Fire, including BLM, Forest Service, State of Colorado, and Grand County resources. Type 2 and 3 helicopters remain available if needed. Information and updates are posted on https://www.facebook.com/BLMColoradoFire/.

Grand, Eagle, and Summit counties, as well as BLM and Forest Service lands in the counties are currently under stage 1 fire restrictions. To learn more about fire restrictions on BLM-managed lands in northwest Colorado, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/northwest-district.

###

Photos credited to Jill Guttman: One photo shows type 2 helicopter carrying a sling-load of two blivets (50 to 75 gallon bag of water) up to the fire area. The other shows the same helicopter heading to a small pond adjacent the house in the image to dip its bucket for a water drop on the fire, which is visible above.

Helicopters attacked the fire from the air, using water from the Blue Valley Ranch ponds, for a rapid turn around.