DMV2GO hits the road for weeklong tour to better serve Western Slope communities

RV to make stops at Nucla, Ute Mountain, Pagosa Springs LAKEWOOD, Wednesday March 15, 2022 — Have RV, will travel.



The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is pleased to announce DMV2GO will tour the Western Slope from March 20 to 25, making stops in Montrose County, Pagosa Springs and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation. This is DMV2GO’s first regional tour and it will offer rural Coloradans an opportunity to save a trip to a driver license office, which for many who live on the Western Slope can mean a missed day of work or school.



“Thank you to all of our local partners, we would not be able to offer these needed services without your help,” DMV2GO Manager Desiree Trostel said. “Since Day One, DMV2GO has had great partners like Archuleta County Commissioner Warren Brown, Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Towaoc Administration Executive Director John Trocheck. Local partners really do make a difference, especially in helping us find a central place to serve their communities and really help spread the word. DMV2GO’s success is just as much theirs as it is the DMV’s.”



DMV2GO offers the following services: First time: Colorado Driver License or ID cardOut-of-State TransfersRenew: Driver License, Permit, Identification Card, Issue New: Driver License, Permit, Identification CardMotor Vehicle Records Reinstatements Colorado Roads and Community Safety Act services Appointments will not be needed.



Nucla, March 20-21

The tour starts in Nucla, where DMV2GO will provide DMV services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 and from 8 a.m. to noon on March 21 at the Nucla fire station, 555 Main St. be able to serve town residents as well as those from Naturita, Norwood, Redvale and Paradox. DMV2GO will save residents a trip to the nearest state driver license office, which is between 1.5 to 2.5 hours away at either Montrose or Grand Junction.



Ute Mountain, March 22-23

After serving Western Slope residents in Nucla, DMV2GO will travel South to Ute Mountain where it will provide DMV services to members of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe. Once on the reservation, DMV2GO will provide essential DMV services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 22 and from 8 a.m. to noon on March 23 at 495 Sunset Blvd. (Quad Area), Towaoc. There DMV2GO will be able to serve members of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe who do not have easy access to DMV services due challenges faced by many underserved Coloradans.



Pagosa Springs, March 24-25

The tour wraps up in Pagosa Springs, where DMV2GO was launched in August 2022. DMV2GO will provide DMV services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24 and from 8 a.m. to noon on March 25 at the parking lot adjacent to 449 San Juan St. DMV2GO will residents from Archuleta County and the surrounding area. DMV2GO will save residents a trip to the nearest state driver license office, which is over an hour away in Durango.



About DMV2GO

With DMV2GO, the DMV can set up pop-up and mobile driver license offices throughout the state, including rural areas where Coloradans might not have convenient access to DMV services. The program currently includes two SUVs and an RV which have everything needed to set up pop-up driver license offices virtually anywhere in the state. DMV2GO offers Coloradans the same services as a standard driver license office, except Driving Knowledge tests and endorsement exams. DMV2GO also offers access to online vehicle registration and driver record services as well.



For more information, visit DMV.Colorado.gov/DMV2GO. It’s important to note that DMV2GO does not make house calls. The DMV is committed to providing services for all Coloradans where they are needed most, whether it’s in-office, online or on the go. Visit DMV.Colorado.gov/Anywhere to find out how you can DMV anywhere.



Coloradans can DMV anywhere. Yes, anywhere. Online, in-office or on the go, Coloradans have more options than ever before. Discover all the ways to DMV at DMV.Colorado.gov/Anywhere.