Don’t get in a pinch. CDOT begins St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement

CDOT offering Lyft credit to keep impaired drivers off the roads

Statewide — The weekend of green beer and cheer is almost here, and responsible Coloradans know not to throw away their luck on a DUI. From March 16–21, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and more than 71 law enforcement agencies are joining forces for the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend enforcement, urging Coloradans to include a sober ride in their holiday plans. Increased patrols will focus on removing impaired drivers from the roads.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired by any substance puts everyone on the road at risk. Do you have a plan for a sober ride before you head out?” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The decision to drive impaired doesn’t affect just you. Don’t rely on luck to get you out of a DUI, or even worse, a fatal crash.”

CDOT is continuing its partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Lyft and Responsibility.org to offer $10 Lyft ride credits. The credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last and can be redeemed with the code “SPDSAFE” in the Lyft app until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. To apply the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device, click here. The credits are funded by a grant CDOT received from GHSA. To date, 827 rideshare credits have been used statewide over holiday periods to prevent impaired driving.