DUST/ASH DEVILS FORM OVER BURN SCARS IN GRAND COUNTY

GRAND COUNTY, CO – Within the last week, the Grand County Communication Center received numerous reports of smoke sightings within the East Troublesome Fire burn scar area. Deputies responding to these reports confirmed that they were in fact ash or dust devils stirred up by winds. Be aware that there is a high likelihood these ash or dust devils may be visible throughout the summer months.

In a time of heightened wildfire awareness, seeing what appears to be a plume of smoke is naturally very concerning. We appreciate everyone’s vigilance in monitoring the area, staying aware of current fire restrictions, practicing fire safety and mitigating their properties by creating defensible space to help slow the spread of wildfire. The Grand County Wildfire Council is a great community resource for helping prevent, prepare and survive a wildfire. Learn more about the Wildfire Council at https://bewildfireready.org.

When there are emergencies in Grand County, notifications are sent through CodeRED. CodeRED is the cellular emergency notification system used to notify residents and visitors about information that may impact your area. With the CodeRED Mobile Alert app – the nation’s most downloaded public safety notification app – OnSolve enables app-users to receive these notifications directly to their mobile device whether at home, on the road, or travelling around the country. These mobile push notifications deliver relevant, location-based alerts to ensure you receive critical information when you are in a CodeRED area. Visitors of Grand County can download the CodeRED alert app on their smartphone. For more information visit www.GCEmergency.com.