EMS Director to be announced

Grand County Emergency Medical Services will soon have a new director. Grand County Board of County Commissioners interviewed three finalists earlier this week and an announcement of the new director is expected on Friday.



Debra Hopgood has 20 years of experience in EMS including designing, implementing, and leading the EMS system in Boulder, CO. She is a certified paramedic, and is currently the EMS Coordinator for Boulder Community Health. Prior to that she worked for the Boulder Police Department, and held several positions with American Medical Response.



Jeanne Power has 28 years’ experience as an EMS provider. Originally from Steamboat Springs, Power has served throughout Colorado as an EMT, firefighter, paramedic, flight paramedic, EMS Trailing Officer, lieutenant, captain, and Ambulance Service Director. She has experience in administration, training coordination, grants, budgeting and communication. She is currently an EMS Captain for Grand County EMS and lives in Granby.



Robert Good has 30 years of experience in EMS including the last several years as an Operations Supervisor for American Medical Response in Colorado Springs, CO. Good is a licensed paramedic with many years’ experience as a rescue flight paramedic and firefighter. In December 2019, Good took on the position of EMS Captain for Grand County EMS, overseeing daily EMS operations including 911 response and inter-facility transfers. He and his wife recently relocated to Grand Lake.