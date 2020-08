The West Grand high school greenhouse class began the year by planting purple and gold mums in the shape of a “WG.” (L to R) Wade Jensen, Lela Biekert, TannerBrumley, Yakary Lopez and Sage Lechman not pictured Ben Kellen. Currently, there are 420 students who are registered at West Grand – 340 students doing in-person learning and approximately 80 who opted for on-line learning. The numbers are similar to last year’s enrollment of 421 students. (photo courtesy of Emmylou Harmon)