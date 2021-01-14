Exploring the new Bustang service along Highway 40

by Mike Wilson

Bustang is currently working with Greyhound to provide bus service in Grand County. The morning route starts in Craig and arrives at the Denver Union Station at 11:20 a.m. Morning stops in Grand County are at the Kremmling Kum & Go at 8:20 a.m., in Hot Sulphur Springs 1st & US 40 8:40 a.m., Granby Mobile Station US40 & US35 8:55 a.m., Tabernash across from the Post Office 9:27 a.m., Fraser AmTrak Station (behind Ace Hardware) 9:35 a.m., and the town of Winter Part Cooper Creek Square (near the parking garage) 9:50 a.m.



Live updates are online at https://ridebustang.com/craig-denver-schedule/, which you really should follow as the bus can run 10-15 minutes early in Kremmling.



The Bustang App is available in either Google Play or Apple Apps. The apps do seem to do a good job following a live arrival time of the bus.



It is interesting to attempt to follow the fares. According to the Bustang fare schedule a trip from Kremmling to Steamboat is $9 (have cash and exact change). According to the on-line site the fare is $35. When I asked the driver, he seemed rather uncertain. For myself, I’d have the printed Bustang fare schedule and exact change.



There is also an evening route leaving Denver Union Station at 3:15 p.m. It stops in Kremmling

at 6:21 p.m. and ends in Craig at 8:15 p.m. Again I found the bus ran ahead of schedule by 5-10 minutes.



Normal long distance bus etiquette is expected. Store up to three larger items in the cargo space beneath the bus, only bring two small items on the bus which cannot rest in the seat to your side, food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed if they will not stain the seat area, no smoking, mask required, no pets, and naturally wear your headphones.



There is much more information at https://ridebustang.com/ This appears to be a work in progress. The very kind bus driver I talked with briefly seemed unaware of the Bustang/Greyhound partnership.

As always if we are kind to each other, polite, and understand we are simply trying to do our best, most times things can be worked out.