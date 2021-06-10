FBLA 2020-2021 Year in Review

by Alex Bergman

West Grand Student



Our story starts in a small mountain town called Kremmling Colorado. Our small FBLA family has had many experiences where we have grown closer together. Our chapter was founded on March 11, 1975. In the center of a pandemic, a new chapter was born – stronger, smarter, and brighter than all the rest emerged from the ashes of what was and created what now is the 2020-2021 FBLA chapter of West Grand High School. During the holiday season, we had our enchanting Christmas party. There were games, prizes, and food. The best part of it was hosting none other than “Shark Tank.” The topic was a new environmentally friendly business. The participates were Ms. Lott, Ms. Hooks and Abby, Emily and Alex. We had to come up with our own business proposal and try to sell our proposals

to our very own president – Jesus, and vice president – Charlie. As the laughter echoed off the walls, smiles could be seen all around: the only way to describe it would be pure joy.



Fast forward to District Leadership Conference where we had all created our projects for our district competition. We spent countless hours preparing and recording our presentations. Competing were Allison Daly, Alex Bergman and Susan McDonald in Broadcast Journalism, Charlie Multerer Help Desk, Jesus Dominguez in Impromptu Speaking, Emma Daly in Job Interview, Emily Osborne

in Public Speaking, Khailaya Hughes, Emma Daly and Shannon Whitten in Social Media Strategies, and Jesus Dominguez in Sports

& Entertainment Management.



Placing first in their categories and qualifying for state were the Broadcast Journalism team, Charlie Multerer, Jesus Dominguez in Impromptu Speaking and Emily Osborne.



February 15th – February 18th was FBLA week. There was dress up and activities for most days that week to celebrate Future Business leaders. On Monday was chapter t-shirt day and recognized small local businesses to show student appreciation to small business.



Shout-out to Big Shooters Coffee for winning that award.



We gave them that award because of all the support they have given us this year through FBLA and through the Mustang Market.



On March 16, 2021 our FBLA chapter partnered with Grand County Public Health and Vitalant to host a blood drive.



We had around 40 participants join us for the blood drive.



After all the hard work and dedication the FBLA team had put into the competition, a handful of us made it on to state. On April 19, 2021, our FBLA state participants went to the Allington Inn and participated in the state activities. Those included live workshops, individual workshops, and we invited a guest speaker to talk about his business proposal on how to turn “trash” into reusable items for people to use again. On May 7, 2021 we had our end of year FBLA party where we had a new officer “induction.” The new president is Emily Osborne, the treasurer is Alex Bergman, and the new secretary is Makenzie Jackson.



photo courtesy of WG FBLA

FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) members

Charlie Multerer and Jesus Dominguez present Big

Shooters with an award recognizing them for their

support. On hand to receive the award was owner,

Stephenie Scholl.