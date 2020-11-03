FELONY ARSON CHARGES FILED AGAINST CHRISTOPHER LINSMAYER

Grand County, Colorado – The Grand County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Christopher Linsmayer, 68, with twelve counts of felony fourth degree arson and twelve counts of misdemeanor fourth degree arson in connection with fire ignitions in violation of a fire ban between and including October 27 and 29, 2020 in the Gorewood Subdivision in Grand County, Colorado. Mr. Linsmayer is scheduled to appear in court on December 15th 2020.



“Those of us that make our homes in the mountains and forests understand just how important it is to honor fire restrictions. Violating those restrictions puts residents and first responders at great risk, which is simply unacceptable.” – Matt Karzen.



The investigation was completed by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office with assistance of the Kremmling fire department and local first responders. The case will be prosecuted by District Attorney Matt Karzen and Chief Deputy District Attorney Kathryn L. Dowdell.



Criminal charges are merely allegations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.