Firefighters discontinue K-Days BBQ, continue kids’ games

We, the Kremmling volunteer firefighters, would like to thank the community of Kremmling for their steadfast support of our traditional Fireman’s BBQ during Kremmling Days. However, we have decided to discontinue our BBQ event. Our group reached this decision after careful consideration of our operational priorities, resources, and membership, and we feel this change supports our role as first responders. Nevertheless, we look forward to seeing all of you at the Kremmling Days Fireman’s Kids Games in the park this year and in the future! As ever, it is our privilege to maintain readiness and respond when you call us.

With respect and gratitude,

– Kremmling Fire