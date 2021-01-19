Firefighters to burn slash piles on lands within Kremmling Field Office

KREMMLING, Colo. – Firefighters from the Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit plan to begin burning slash piles at several locations on Bureau of Land Management-managed lands within the Kremmling Field Office.

Crews will only burn slash piles when a minimum of three inches of snow is on the ground and weather conditions allow for a safe, effective burn with good smoke dispersal. The number of days required to complete each area may vary.

“These slash piles are the result of past work to thin and clear vegetation, reducing the risk of wildfires and improving wildlife habitats,” said Kremmling Field Manager Bill Mills. “Burning the piles is part of an ongoing cycle of forest resource management that includes harvest, prescribed burning, and forest regeneration.”

Firefighters are planning to continue burning piles through April as conditions allow in the following locations and order of priority for burning:

North of Tabernash in the Strawberry area in Grand County. Approximately 100 piles that should take about 15 days to complete. Smoke may be visible from Tabernash, Granby, and U.S. Highway 40.

Northeast of Rand in the Owl Mountain area in Jackson County. Approximately 100 piles that should take up to 10 days to complete. Smoke may be visible from Jackson County Roads 27, 21, and Highway 125. These may also temporarily close the groomed snowmobile trail in the area.

East of Kremmling and north of Hot Sulphur Springs in the Smith Mesa area in Grand County. Approximately 100 piles that should be completed within 20 days. Smoke may be visible from Hot Sulphur Springs as well as U.S. Highway 40.

Smoke from prescribed fires may affect your health. The BLM coordinates pile burning with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, obtaining a smoke permit prior to burning. For information about health effects of smoke and best practices, see www.colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health. Please contact CW Portell, fuels specialist, at 970-724-3033 for more information.