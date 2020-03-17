First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Grand County

Grand County Public Health (GCPH) received a positive test result for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The patient is a resident of Grand County. According to Matt Kroschel from CBS 4, it is believed that the positive case is a Kremmling area resident. GCPH is working on contact tracing and quarantine measures for the infected patient.



The patient provided a sample for testing on March 12, and results were received on Tuesday, March 17 from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).



The patient has been on self-quarantine since March 11, the day before the test GCPH is working to identify and contact any individuals who may be at risk of having contracted COVID-19 from this individual. As the investigation continues, GCPH will publish any information related to health risks to the general public.