First Positive Test Returned in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY – Grand County Public Health (GCPH) received a positive test result for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday



March 17, 2020. The patient is a resident of Grand County. GCPH is working on contact tracing and quarantine measures for the infected patient. The patient provided a sample for testing on March 12th and we received results today from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).



The information we can share at this time is that the patient has been on self-quarantine since the day before the test. GCPH is working to identify and contact any individuals who may be at risk of having contracted COVID-19 from this individual. As the investigation continues, GCPH will publish any information related to health risks to the general public.



If you are concerned about your symptoms, please call the office of your health care provider for guidance. Tell them about your travel or contact as well as your symptoms. Your health care professional will work with county and state public health departments and the CDC to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.



GCPH encourages Grand County residents and visitors to be diligent in practicing behaviors that limit the spread of disease:



• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

• Get a flu shot if you have not already received one this year. Lower numbers of flu cases reduce pressure on health care resources.

• Keep your distance from anyone who is sick.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow shirt sleeve, not your hand. Throw any tissues directly in the trash immediately after use.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Do not congregate in groups of more than ten and stay at least six feet apart.

• To ensure the health and safety of all members of the community, we request that you do not stockpile over-the-counter medications as supplies are limited.

If you are feeling heightened stress or anxiety related to COVID-19, please call the Colorado Crisis Support Line at: 844-493-TALK (8255), Text TALK to 38255 or visit www.ColoradoCrisisServices.org



As COVID-19 spreads in Grand County, at-risk individuals should stay home as much as possible to avoid contact with other people. They should enlist friends or family members who are at lower risk to bring food and other supplies to the house.



At-risk individuals who do not have locally based, low-risk friends or family should contact Grand County Human Services at 970-725-3331 for assistance with critical supplies like food and medication.



To learn more about the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, including symptoms and prevention, visit the State of Colorado’s COVID-19 webpage, which also includes a link to outbreak data from the CDC.



People who have general questions about COVID-19 can call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911, or you can email [email protected], for answers in English and Spanish.



Up-to-date information can be found at CO.GRAND.CO.US. For specific questions regarding Team Grand County’s response please call 970-725-3803 or email [email protected] For a recorded message in English and Spanish regarding COVID-19, please call 970-725-3755.