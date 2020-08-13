Williams Fork – Water capacity is 96%. Ramp hours are 6AM to 8PM daily. Surface temp is hanging at 65, warming to 67 in the main body. The Lake Trout bite has picked up. Look for them in 80’ to 90’ of water. Jigging small grubs or tubes tipped with sucker meat will produce bites.



The bite drops off around 11AM and picks up again late in the afternoon. Bottom fishing with bait for Rainbows around the east campground bay is slow. Fish the deeper drop-offs where the water is cooler. Casting small spoons, spinners or flies around the inlet

is producing some hits early and late in the day. Kokanee trolling is slow, but some fish are being caught in 40’ to 50’, you’ll mostly hook up with young Lake Trout. Northern Pike are slow, but they are catchable early and late in the day. Randy H Guide – Fishing with Bernie.

Grand Lake-Fishing is still slow. Lake trout are hanging in 35 to 70 feet. 3.5 inch to 5 inch jigs tipped with sucker meat have been producing fish. Most bites have come while working the jig very slow on the bottom. Rainbows and browns are rising at the surface early in the morning however they are going deeper shortly after the sun hits the water. Sam Hochevar guide-Fishing with Bernie Lake Granby- The heat of the day is bringing browns to the shorelines at night. Casting large flies or minnow baits has been getting better. Rainbows are mostly in deeper water. Trolling minnow baits over deep water has been catching a few fish. Lake Trout Have been getting pickier but will still hit small grubs tipped with sucker meat. The bite has been OK in 60-90’ of water.

The Fishing with Bernie team has been guiding in Grand county for over 25 years.



For more info please check out www.fishingwithbernie.com or Fishing with Bernie on Facebook or Instagram.