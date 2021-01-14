Grand Lake – The bite for rainbows and browns has been decent. Most fish are being caught in 6 to 8 feet of water on small jigs tipped with wax worms. The lake trout bite has been slow this week. Most lakers are being caught in 30 to 50 feet of water on small plastics and spoons tipped with sucker meat. — Fishing with Bernie Guide, Sam Hochevar

Williams Fork – Fishing has been most productive in the first 2 hours of daylight and then slowing down dramaticly afterwards.

Eating sized lake trout have become more aggressive and have been chasing Clam Flutter spoons off of the bottom, and picking them up when they are falling, so be ready for a sudden bite or pause in your line. — Fishing with Bernie Guide, Rhett Feltman

Lake Granby – Busy weekend on the ice. Starting to see snowmobiles traveling the lake. There are lots of large slush pockets, use caution when moving around the lake. Fishing for Rainbows has been good in the early mornings along the dams. Small pink or white jigs and spoons tipped with an egg or wax worm in 6-10’ of water produces well. Lake trout fishing has been excellent.

Finding fish scattered throughout the lake between 30-65 ft of water. The key has been using Vexilar to find fish, if you can find the fish they have been eager to bite almost any presentation. Tubes, spoons and various plastics tipped with sucker have all been producing. — Fishing with Bernie Guide, Dan Shannon.



