Grand Lake – The bite on Grand Lake is starting to get a little bit tougher with the added pressure this year. Time of day and a perfect presentation is very critical for success. It’s been a soft plastic game as of late for all species in the lake. Downsizing presentations and paying special attention to the water column is a must. Rainbows and Browns continue to strike small jigs tipped with a small bit of bait or a natural like soft plastic. Again, the earlier the better and being away from the traffic has helped a lot. Focus efforts in 2-10 feet early and 15-30 as the day progresses. Lake trout are being caught on a variety of baits but again, it’s a natural colored soft plastic game right now. Small tubes and flukes seem to be getting the most attention. As winter progresses, don’t be afraid of fishing over deep water and watch for the suspended bites. Moving and staying mobile will help you find the areas where they are quicker. As always, please stop in and grab a cup of coffee or a bite to eat at some of the small business in the area. A small purchase goes a long way for some of the local families still dealing with the aftermath of the fire. —- Fishing with Bernie Guide, Jake Foos



Williams Fork – Ice thickness is right around 14” with only an inch or two of crusty snow on top. Lake trout bite has been steady until around 10-11am and then slows drastically. 1/8th ounce leech flutter spoons have been the ticket! Sucker meat and eggs have been producing well. Bring a light action rod that can work smaller baits and still feel bites. Fishing has still been best around 50-60’ with soft bottom. Don’t be surprised if a big fish swims through your area after you start catching a bunch of smaller lake trout. — Fishing with Bernie Guide, Rhett Feltman



Lake Granby — Fishing has remained good. There are areas of thin ice around Deer island, a large pressure ridge off of Sunset point all the way to Elephant Island, and many ice heaves throughout the lake. Use extreme caution while travelling the lake. Fishing has remained good this week. We are finding lake trout from 35’ to 70’. Small plastics and spoons tipped with sucker have been the lure of choice, colors have been white and chartreuse. Finding an area that is not pressured seems to be the key, as well as using Vexilar to find the fish that want to bite. Rainbows and Browns are active early and late, Clam jointed Pinhead has been my go to all year, but don’t forget the small 1.5” tubes. This weekend is the 3 Lakes Fishing Contest, Hope to see everyone at the weigh station, Good luck!! Fishing with Bernie Guide, Dan Shannon.



