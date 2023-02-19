Grand Lake – 12”+ of ice in most places with deep snow and slush in spots. Fishing has been fair for all species. The best rainbow and brown trout action is along the rocky shorelines early in the day. Small ice flies, marabou jigs, and brightly colored tungsten jigs tipped with a wax worm will produce fish. Lake trout are being caught in 30-70’ of water, Small glow grubs and tubes tipped with a small piece of sucker worked right on the bottom will produce bites. Keep an eye out on your electronics for suspended fish as well, we are starting to see a few cruising around. Fishing with Bernie Guide, Dan Shannon

Williams Fork Reservoir – Water level is at 44%. There is 12”+ of ice with some snow and slush forming with recent snows. Fishing for lake trout has been fair. Most fish are caught between 45 and 55 feet of water. Small plastics (1 – 2 inches) and tungsten jig heads tipped with sucker meat produce most of the fish. When the bite slows down, moving around on the structure you are fishing will produce more bites.

Fishing with Bernie Guide, Sam Hochevar

Lake Granby – Water level is at 82%. With the recent cold temps, machine travel is improving. Use caution and be prepared if you get stuck, deep snow and slush are still very present. Fishing for rainbow trout and brown trout has been fair. Look for them in 10-15’ along rocky shorelines and main lake points. Pink and white tungsten ice flies, dropkick jigs tipped with a silkie, or microtubes are producing well. Fishing for lake trout has been fair to good depending on the day. Fish have moved a step deeper as is typical in February. Most productive depths have been 40-75’ on top of structure with deeper water close by. Tubes, grubs, spoons and a plain tungsten jig tipped with a piece of sucker skin have been producing bites. Color varies by the day with darker colors and glow working best on most days.

